Patton Kizzire putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Patton Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.