Patrick Rodgers putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Patrick Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth Rodgers hit his tee shot 339 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Rodgers hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.