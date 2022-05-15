Pat Perez shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Pat Perez hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Perez got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Perez's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.