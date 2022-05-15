Nate Lashley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his day tied for 17th at 18 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Nate Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Lashley hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 6 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 7 under for the round.