Mito Pereira shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Mito Pereira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 17th at 18 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

At the 466-yard par-4 second, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Pereira's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Pereira hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.