Michael Thompson shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thompson's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.