Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 73rd at 9 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.