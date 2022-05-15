Max McGreevy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Max McGreevy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, McGreevy chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.