Maverick McNealy rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McNealy finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

Maverick McNealy got a double bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Maverick McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 11th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.