Matthias Schwab putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 59th at 12 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Matthias Schwab's tee shot went 326 yards to the native area, his second shot went 99 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Schwab hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Schwab chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schwab's 95 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab's his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schwab had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.