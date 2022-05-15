Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 51st at 13 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.