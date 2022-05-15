Strong putting brings Matt Kuchar a 8-under 64 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 12th at 20 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Matt Kuchar had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kuchar's 100 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 6 under for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 7 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 8 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Kuchar chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 7 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 8 under for the round.