  • Martin Trainer shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Martin Trainer makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Trainer sinks a 41-foot birdie putt at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Martin Trainer makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.