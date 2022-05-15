Martin Trainer shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Martin Trainer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 76th at 8 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Trainer hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 3 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 third, Trainer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Trainer hit his 74 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.