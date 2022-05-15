Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.