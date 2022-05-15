  • Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Mark Hubbard makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
