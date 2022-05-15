Marc Leishman shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 51st at 13 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Leishman hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Leishman's 203 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Leishman hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.