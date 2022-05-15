Lanto Griffin putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 51st at 13 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.