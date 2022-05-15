Kyle Wilshire shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kyle Wilshire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wilshire finished his day tied for 81st at 6 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 11th, Wilshire's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilshire to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, Wilshire chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilshire to even-par for the round.

Wilshire got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilshire to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Wilshire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilshire to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wilshire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilshire to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Wilshire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wilshire to 1 over for the round.