Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 76th at 8 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Kiradech Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Aphibarnrat had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.