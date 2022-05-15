  • Keith Mitchell finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Keith Mitchell makes an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell makes birdie on No. 17 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Keith Mitchell makes an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.