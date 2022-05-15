Keith Mitchell finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 76th at 8 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Mitchell hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.