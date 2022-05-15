K.H. Lee delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

At the 466-yard par-4 second, K.H. Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put K.H. Lee at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Lee chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Lee hit his 240 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lee to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lee's 168 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 8 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 9 under for the round.