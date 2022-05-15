Justin Thomas putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 5th at 23 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Justin Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 3 under for the round.