Justin Lower rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Justin Lower hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lower finished his day tied for 46th at 14 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 second, Justin Lower's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Lower suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Lower tee shot went 178 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Lower hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.