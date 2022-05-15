Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 51st at 13 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 10th, Bramlett's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Bramlett got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 first, Bramlett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

Bramlett hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.