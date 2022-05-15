Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 25 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day in 2nd at 25 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 second, Spieth's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spieth had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spieth's 89 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Spieth hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.