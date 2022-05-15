Joohyung Kim posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Joohyung Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Kim finished his day tied for 17th at 18 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Joohyung Kim had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joohyung Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.