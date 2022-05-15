Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

At the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Niemann's tee shot went 325 yards to the native area, his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.