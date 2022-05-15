Strong putting brings Jhonattan Vegas a 6-under 66 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jhonattan Vegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 59th at 12 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Jhonattan Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.