Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 17th at 18 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 second, Kokrak's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.