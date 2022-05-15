Jason Day shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 51st at 13 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Day chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Day chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Day hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 6 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.