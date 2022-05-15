Jared Wolfe delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wolfe finished his day tied for 51st at 13 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Jared Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jared Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Wolfe chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 46-foot putt for eagle. This put Wolfe at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wolfe's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 6 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 7 under for the round.