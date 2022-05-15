James Hahn shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

James Hahn hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 9th at 21 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Hahn had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hahn's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.