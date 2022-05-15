-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson
-
May 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 15, 2022
-
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 17 at AT&T Byron Nelson
In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
-
-