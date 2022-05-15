  • Ian Poulter shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Ian Poulter makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Ian Poulter makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.