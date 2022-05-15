Ian Poulter shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ian Poulter hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 59th at 12 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Poulter hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Poulter hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Poulter chipped in his fourth from 19 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Poulter at 4 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Poulter hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 5 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 6 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 5 under for the round.