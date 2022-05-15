Hideki Matsuyama putts himself to a 10-under 62 in final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 3rd at 24 under with Sebastián Muñoz; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under.

On the par-4 second, Hideki Matsuyama's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Matsuyama's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Matsuyama hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 8 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 9 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Matsuyama hit his 232 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Matsuyama to 10 under for the round.