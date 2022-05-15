Francesco Molinari putts himself to a 8-under 64 in final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his day tied for 17th at 18 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Francesco Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Francesco Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Molinari chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Molinari's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 6 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 7 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 8 under for the round.