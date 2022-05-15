Emiliano Grillo shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 46th at 14 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.