Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 69th at 10 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.