Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 59th at 12 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson chipped in his fourth from 19 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Johnson at even for the round.

Johnson his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.