  • Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson goes at flagstick and birdies at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.