Dawie van der Walt putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 81st at 6 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Dawie van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, van der Walt chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, van der Walt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.