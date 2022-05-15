Davis Riley putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Davis Riley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day tied for 9th at 21 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Davis Riley hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Riley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Riley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

At the eighth, 482-yard par-4, Riley hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.