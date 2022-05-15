David Skinns rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, David Skinns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Skinns finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, David Skinns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put David Skinns at 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Skinns got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Skinns hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Skinns chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.