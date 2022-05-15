David Lipsky shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Lipsky's 82 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.