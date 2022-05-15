Conrad Shindler shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Conrad Shindler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Shindler finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Shindler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Shindler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Shindler hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Shindler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Shindler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shindler to 5 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Shindler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shindler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Shindler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 5 under for the round.