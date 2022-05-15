Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 12th at 20 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bezuidenhout's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 6 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt saving par. This put Bezuidenhout at 5 under for the round.