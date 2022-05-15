Chesson Hadley putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 69th at 10 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Chesson Hadley had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.