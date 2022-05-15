Charl Schwartzel putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day in 8th at 22 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Charl Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Schwartzel chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schwartzel's 81 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.