Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.