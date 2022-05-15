Cameron Champ shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Champ hit an approach shot from 192 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Champ's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Champ chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Champ had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

Champ missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Champ hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Champ's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 7 under for the round.