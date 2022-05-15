Callum Tarren posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Callum Tarren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Tarren finished his day tied for 46th at 14 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Callum Tarren had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Tarren chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.