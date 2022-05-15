Brice Garnett shoots 8-under 64 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 15th at 19 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Garnett at even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 56-foot putt for eagle. This put Garnett at 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Garnett had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 6 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 7 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 8 under for the round.